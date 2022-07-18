Potential of Russia’s IT sector to offset sanctions within 3-5 years, says deputy PM

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko expects the potential of Russia’s IT sector to fully offset the consequences of sanctions within 3-5 years.

"I should note that despite the restrictions imposed and foreign vendors leaving the Russian market, the potential of our IT sector can fully offset the consequences of sanctions within 3-5 years," he said at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects headed by President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Chernyshenko also expressed confidence that sanctions will not affect the deadline for achieving digital maturity.