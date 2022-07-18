Moscow says friendship with its partner Tehran deeply cherished

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Moscow cherishes its friendship with Tehran that has a rich history and was recently given a new impulse, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Iran’s state-run broadcaster shown on the Rossiya-24 television on Monday.

"Iran is our friend and partner, and we do appreciate our relations," Peskov said. According to him, the two presidents have had four contacts this year, "and they will hopefully meet again in the next few days."

He noted that political, diplomatic and economic relations between Moscow and Tehran were given a new impetus in recent years.

"However, the history of our relations is not reduced to several years or months, as we know Russia and Iran as two countries that have a long and very rich history," with the first diplomatic contacts between Russia and Persia dating back to the 16th century, Peskov recalled.

Therefore, bilateral relations have deep roots and a very powerful potential that enables Moscow and Tehran to "reach out for wider horizons," while respecting each other’s interests and showing mutual respect, Peskov added.