Situation in Russian economy challenging, better than West expected, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The collective West’s unfriendly actions complicate the current economic situation in Russia, which is better than Moscow’s opponents expected though, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Obviously, there are problems, the unfriendly environment from the side of the collective West complicates the current situation [in Russia’s economy]. However, it is much better than the collective West expected when it attempted to block the [Russian] economy, imposed sanctions and so on," he said.

Peskov believes the situation considered as a whole "has its problems, but it is better than the West expected".