North Korea, Donbass republics have vast prospects for cooperation, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. North Korea and the Donbass republics have far-reaching cooperation prospects, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora said in an interview with Izvestia published on Monday.

"The prospects for cooperation between North Korea and the Donbass republics exist and they are rather vast. First of all, Korean construction workers who are highly qualified, hard-working and prepared to labor under the most arduous conditions will be of very serious help in tackling tasks to restore the devastated <...> social, infrastructural and industrial facilities," the envoy told the newspaper.

Secondly, according to him, practically all ferrous and non-ferrous, transport engineering and electrical energy enterprises built in North Korea with the USSR’s technical support still use the equipment built by the Slavyansk and Kramatorsk heavy engineering plants as well as by other industrial enterprises in Donbass.

The diplomat noted that there is a rather extensive list of goods that the republics can trade in. During Soviet times, one of the mass products arriving in the port of Melitopol was Korean magnesia clinker, while North Korea was receiving metallurgical coal and wheat from Donetsk, he added.