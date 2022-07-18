Source reveals how many people arrived in Russia from Ukraine and Donbass

TASS, July 18. The number of internally displaced people from the territory of Ukraine and Donbass, who crossed the Russian border, exceeded 2.6 million people, a source in the power structures told TASS on Monday.

"As of Monday morning, more than 2.6 million refugees, including 422,000 children, crossed the border with Russia. Half of them are citizens of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics," the source said.

According to the Russian government’s decision, one-time lump-sum allowance of 10,000 rubles (almost $174) per person is being paid to refugees. The total sum of payments exceeds 5 billion rubles. State employees and pensioners in the territory of Ukraine receive similar allowances, more than 2.4 billion rubles were paid there. Provision of financial assistance continues, the source said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics.