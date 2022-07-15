Russian lawmaker reluctant to view US sanctions exemptions as concession

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. When speaking to TASS on Friday, Head of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky, said he didn’t believe that the US Treasury Department’s clarified exemptions from the Russia-targeted sanctions were a concession, but rather a desperate attempt to salvage the US economy.

"The US Department of the Treasury’s clarification that anti-Russian sanctions don’t apply to agriculture, the energy sector, healthcare, the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and transit flights should not be taken as a sign of a thaw or Washington’s constructive approach," the lawmaker noted, adding that "nothing of the kind is likely to happen in the near future."

Slutsky pointed out that US President Joe Biden and his administration officials "keep trumpeting a policy of doubling down on sanctions pressure against Russia, blaming Moscow for the consequences of their sanctions policy." "These exemptions are only aimed at preventing their own economy from collapsing," the senior Russian lawmaker concluded.

The US Treasury Department confirmed on Thursday that transactions with Russia related to agriculture, the energy sector, healthcare (including efforts to combat the pandemic), transit flights and the activities of non-governmental organizations were exempt from US sanctions.