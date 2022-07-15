Putin approves Manturov for Deputy Prime Minister’s office

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin approved Denis Manturov in the position of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade. The executive order of the President was signed on July 15 and posted on the Kremlin’s website.

"Denis Valentinovich Manturov to be appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Minister of Industry and Trade, with his dismissal from the position held. This executive order comes into force from its signing date," the document indicates.

Earlier on Friday, the State Duma voted for approval of Denis Manturov to the office of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade.