LUGANSK, July 15. /TASS/. The joint forces are fighting for the settlement of Serebryanka, DPR, located several kilometers away from Seversk, and will liberate it shortly, LPR Interior Minister Aide Vitaly Kisilyov told TASS Friday.

"Denazification and demilitarization is currently in progress in Serebryanka. I believe our units will efficiently, as it was in Severodonetsk and Soledar, bust the [Ukrainian forces] remnants that run there in the woods, like hares in the field," he said.

Earlier, Kisilyov told TASS that, as Ukrainian forces fall back from Seversk, they flee to settlements near Slavyansk and Kramatorsk: to Zakotnoye, Kirovo, Zvanovka and Kuzminovka. According to the official, Ukrainian forces started rigging the bridge over Bakhmutka in Kuzminovka with explosives, in order to blow it up during their retreat.

On Friday, DPR Deputy Minister of Information Daniil Bezsonov said on his Telegram channel that the joint forces are clearing up eastern parts of Seversk, encountering resistance from Ukrainian forces. According to LPR People’s Militia office Andrey Marochko, Ukrainian command decided to gradually withdraw its forces from the city. Meanwhile, some Ukrainian forces abandon their positions near Soledar and Seversk, where a "regular combat work" is currently going on.