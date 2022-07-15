LPR proposes setting up headquarters for referendum on joining Russia

LUGANSK, July 15. /TASS/. The Public Chamber of the Lugansk People’s Republic has come up with a proposal to set up a headquarters for holding a referendum on joining Russia, Chairman of the LPR People’s Council, Denis Miroshnichenko, said on Friday.

"There is demand from ordinary citizens, those who have been contacting activists <…> on the very important and delicate issue of holding a referendum on joining Russia," Luganskinformtsentr quoted Miroshnichenko as saying. "We couldn’t stand on the sidelines. We have established an initiative group that will work towards this goal. We, for one, propose establishing a public headquarters for the referendum," concluded Miroshnichenko, who also heads the executive committee of the Peace for Lugansk movement.

On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that the LPR had been liberated. The republic’s leader Leonid Pasechnik said that the LPR might hold a referendum on accession to Russia.