Western sanctions lead to global recession — Russian deputy foreign minister

UNITED NATIONS, July 15. /TASS/. Western countries’ decision to rev up the anti-Russian sanctions will spur inflation on their territories and trigger global recession, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said.

"Even the IMF [International Monetary Fund] admits that the [Western] partners’ attempt to shift the blame to others and rev up the spiral of unilateral sanctions will lead to inflation in their own economies, and, what is more, may bring the looming global recession even closer," he told the High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York.

"As far as the goals of stabilizing energy markets are concerned, we have come up with sanction-proof ways of payments for energy supplies," the Russian diplomat continued. "In the financial sector, Russia [has suggested] switching to national currencies for sovereign debt payments."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include an occupation of Ukrainian territories, its goals being the demilitarization and denazification of the country. In response, the West began to gradually introduce sweeping sanctions against Moscow and to supply weapons and military equipment to Kiev estimated at billions of dollars.