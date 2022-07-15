Western policies triggered instability on global markets — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 15. /TASS/. Miscalculations made by Western countries during the pandemic led to instability on commodity markets all over the world, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said.

"Miscalculations in macroeconomic, food and energy policies, made by the largest economies of the West, led to a surge in instability on global commodity markets," he told the High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York.

The senior Russian diplomat added that this process began "long before Russia began its special military operation."

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on July 8 that the world markets were still in disarray because of the West’s appeals to renounce Russian energy resources. "All this shows once again that the sanctions restrictions against Russia cause greater damage to the countries that introduce them," he added. In late June, the Russian leader said mounting inflation worldwide was the result of the G7's long-term policy rather than the outcome of recent months or the special military operation in Ukraine.