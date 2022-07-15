Russian foreign ministry publishes list of Russian media persecuted abroad

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian foreign ministry has published a list of repressive measures, taken against Russian media and journalists by foreign countries since Moscow recognized the independence of people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and launched the special military operation in Ukraine.

The document contains a list of countries that persecuted Russian media and journalists in any form, and provides a brief timeline of the measures taken.

Overall, 27 countries have made it into the list: the majority of EU members, the United States, the United Kingdom, Colombia, Costa Rica, Moldova, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Switzerland and South Africa.

The list is dated July 12, 2022, and will be updated regularly.

Apart from sovereign countries, the list also mentions restrictions imposed by internet platforms, including Twitter, Instagram (outlawed in Russia), Meta (deemed an extremist organization in Russia), YouTube, TikTok, AppStore and Spotify.