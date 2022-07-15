Johnson’s cabinet shows its poor understanding of situation in Ukraine — Russian envoy

LONDON, July 15. /TASS/. The government of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made "a strategic miscalculation" regarding the developments in Ukraine, when it placed its bet on Kiev’s victory over Moscow, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin told Sky News in an interview.

"Boris Johnson was leaving, for us, the worst possible impression in the sense that he stuck to the policy that Russia should be defeated and Ukraine should win. This was totally wrong, this is a miscalculation, a strategic miscalculation of what is happening over there, because the potentials of Russia and Ukraine, both in economic terms and in military terms, are incomparable," he said.

"Russia is winning, and is winning pretty quickly, terrain and so on. The UK is trying to supply weapons to Ukraine, [but] the longer it will supply weapons to Ukraine, the more suffering of Ukraine it will be," the ambassador continued.

Unrealistic expectations

According to Kelin, it is vital to understand that the conflict in Ukraine cannot last forever, and may be ended pretty soon if the UK and other Western nations realize that expectations of Russia’s defeat were "simply unrealistic."

"For me, it is interesting what will be the exit strategy of the UK government if it continues to repeat that Ukraine should prevail," he said. "We have suggested negotiations many times, and Ukraine can stop the war next day, if it ceases offenses, puts down weapons and says: ‘Let’s negotiate. In fact, what do you want?’ And they know what we want, actually," Kelin said.

When asked whether the conflict may escalate into a nuclear standoff, Kelin doubted the possibility. "This is not the type of conflict [in which nuclear weapons can be used]," he said, mentioning Russia's nuclear doctrine.

Commenting on the fate of two UK citizens, captured in Donbass and sentenced to death for mercenarism by the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the ambassador said the republic’s judicial authorities are yet to decide on whether their appeals should be considered or rejected.

"So far, the UK government has not addressed us, had not approached us," he said. "It would, of course, be a bit awkward to think that due to the position that the UK government is now taking, an adversarial position to us, we will deliberately advocate something on behalf of the UK government in front of Donbass.

Johnson’s resignation

Johnson announced on June 7 that he was stepping down as the leader of the Conservative Party. He also said that he would vacate the premier’s office as soon as a new party leader was elected. The timeframe for the election procedure of the new party leader will be approved next week. Earlier, about 60 officials, including several ministers, bailed from Johnson’s government.

The name of the country’s new prime minister is expected to be known on September 5.