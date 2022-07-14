Prosecutors could use any data to hit back for discriminating Russian media — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office can use any information available to it with respect to discrimination of Russian news media in a foreign country in order to impose tit-for-tat sanctions on news media from that country, a senior Russian legislator said on Thursday.

The legislator, Andrey Lugovoy, first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, made the statement as he commented on the law that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Thursday, which lays out tit-for-tat measures if a foreign country discriminates or bans Russian news media.

The trigger for the Prosecutor General's Office to take tit-for-tat measures with respect to foreign media, in the event that some Russian media on the territory of unfriendly states are restricted "can be any information that the Prosecutor General's Office receives both from news reports and from the Russian news media that are being persecuted," he said.

In addition, the lawmaker said the Prosecutor General or his deputies will be able to apply countermeasures based on information that comes from the Russian Foreign Ministry. "It could be simply an appeal by [Russian] journalists or some independent actions of the Prosecutor General's Office," he said.