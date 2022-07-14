Two people killed, 15 wounded in Izyum in Ukrainian army’s strike

KUPYANSK, July 14. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and another 15 wounded in the city of Izyum in the Kharkov Region as a result of the Ukrainian army’s shelling, the press office of the region’s interim civilian administration told TASS on Thursday.

"There are 15 people wounded and two killed in the city of Izyum as a result of the Ukrainian military’s bombardment," it said.

The allied forces of the Russian army and the militia forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic are currently controlling a part of the Kharkov Region with the district administrations in Volchansk, Izyum, Kupyansk and the settlement of Kazachya Lopan subordinate to the region’s interim administration. These populated areas are being constantly shelled by the Ukrainian military, which causes civilian casualties.