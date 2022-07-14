Kremlin sees no risks in Kazakhstan’s move to attract foreign companies that left Russia

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not see any risks in Kazakhstan’s decision to foster conditions for foreign companies exiting the Russian market to relocate the Central Asian nation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this Thursday.

"No, it is absolutely normal when any country in the world attempts to create comfortable domestic conditions for foreign investors. All countries attempt to do so, including ours," the Kremlin press secretary noted.

"Now, under unprecedented external pressure, many companies are forced to make such decisions [to leave Russia - TASS]," Peskov pointed out.

"Regrettably, this is the reality we are living and working in," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan instructed the national government to create favorable conditions for relocation of companies that withdrew from the Russian market. Every second company from almost 1,400 foreign majors suspended their operations or completely left the Russian market, the Kazakh head of state said. Relocating such companies to Kazakhstan will provide the country "with good opportunities for scaling up production of mid-level and upmarket goods," he said.