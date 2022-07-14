Some Ukrainian troops flee positions in Seversk area, LPR militia reports

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Some Ukrainian troops are leaving their positions near Soledar and Seversk without the military command’s permission, people’s militia officer of the LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic) Andrey Marochko said on Thursday.

"As for Soledar and Seversk, our reconnaissance observes Ukrainian troops leaving positions without permission," the officer said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"In these two populated areas, the positions of Ukrainian armed formations are extremely disadvantageous for them both in terms of organization of the ground and fortifications, even though they have additionally equipped them. It would be more logical for them to retreat to the large agglomeration of the city of Artyomovsk," Marochko added.

The Ukrainian military is setting up its basic stronghold in Artyomovsk, the officer said. In that area, the Ukrainian troops are understaffed and lack up to 60% of personnel in some units, he emphasized.

The allied forces of the Donbass republics and the Russian army are carrying out planned combat operations in the direction of Artyomovsk, Seversk and Soledar, Marochko said.

Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Head Denis Pushilin earlier said that all the roads and approaches to Seversk were under the gunfire of the allied forces. Prior to that, DPR Deputy Information Minister Daniil Bezsonov confirmed information of a TASS source that Seversk was under the control of the armed forces of the DPR, LPR and the Russian army. The battles were raging in the town’s urban area, he said.

As soon as the allied forces capture Soledar and Seversk, they will move actually without any hindrance towards Slavyansk and Kramatorsk from the east, Bezsonov said.