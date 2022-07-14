Response measures due to Kaliningrad transit restrictions remain on the table — governor

KALININGRAD, July 14. /TASS/. Proposals made by the Kaliningrad Region on tit-for-tat measures against EU countries due to transit restrictions remain on the table, Governor Anton Alikhanov said on Thursday on the air with the Rossiya-1 TV Channel.

"Proposals we made definitely remains on the table. They have the varying degree of destructiveness, the economic effect. They can be applied in any case as the threat of tit-for-tat measures if we do not see lifting of sanctions on motor transit of goods under sanctions," Alikhanov said.

Such decisions are at the level of the President and the Government of Russia and the Security Council and "the region put forward its proposals," the Governor added.