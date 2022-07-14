Diplomat takes US to task over its portrayal of swapping citizens in custody

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia is ready for substantial work with the US on swapping imprisoned citizens, but it is urging the Americans not to speculate on this issue and to abandon attempts to pressure Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Thursday.

"I think they should simply decide what they want. [If it’s to] work substantially, [then] we are ready for such work and for such an approach. Its up to them if they want to engage in self-serving PR or some media campaigns, but we are not going to take part in that. We encourage the American authorities not to gamble on this sensitive matter involving the destinies of particular people. We recommend rejecting any dead-end attempts to exert pressure on us and urge them to focus on practical work via established channels. It simply won’t work otherwise," she emphasized.

According to Zakharova, while the US claims its ready to have contacts with Russia on swapping citizens, they engage in classic media hype, which has replaced true, professional dialogue with Moscow and real work in Washington.

"When real work is in progress, it is not accompanied with all this fuss in the media. Instead, this is precisely a classic media campaign. We regret that the US is going down this path instead of a non-public professional dialogue. And the US public, which is so interested in the fate of its citizens, must understand it," she underscored.

"The more people take up the microphone in Washington to make a statement on this issue, the less they carry out any real productive work," the diplomat added.

Zakharova pointed out that if American representatives engaged in genuine work on resolving the fate of their citizens, then they would simply have no time for making statements. Meanwhile, Washington seeks to present US citizens, detained in Russia, as victims of abuse of authority, which is not the case.

"Media attacks about the horrors of Russian prisons, spread amid loud demands to release innocent American citizens by the US as a part of this informational campaign don’t help the case at all," the spokeswoman concluded.