Putin tasks to consider increase of time between repairs for roads

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian authorities will work out the increase of intervals between repairs for motorways of all categories. The relevant assignment of President Vladimir Putin was posted on the Kremlin’s website on Thursday.

"Proposals to be submitted on the increase of the time between repairs for all categories of motorways (without the increase in the standard rate of financial costs for overhaul, repair and maintenance of such roads) on condition of keeping the traffic safety level," according to the assignment to the Cabinet.

The deadline for the assignment is by September 1 of this year.

The time between repairs for asphalt roads is 12 years at present and at least 25 years between overhauls.