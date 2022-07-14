Russia urges cooperation between CSTO, UN in peacekeeping, countering threats

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin who spoke with the permanent representatives of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states to the United Nations discussed at a Wednesday meeting the need to push forward cooperation between the UN and the CSTO in countering threats as well as in peacekeeping efforts.

The sides confirmed they "share common ground on the need for the UN and the CSTO to further combine their efforts in order to effectively counter challenges and threats and pursue a path towards enhanced cooperation in peacekeeping," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The two parties also discussed a range of international issues, including those on the agenda of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The focus was on moves to coordinate CSTO member countries’ efforts at the United Nations," the statement reads.