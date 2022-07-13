KHERSON, July 13. /TASS/. A subversion has been averted at a company that supplies electricity in the Kherson Region, Vladimir Saldo, the head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, said on Wednesday.

"Staff at the Kherson Region’s three main electric substations succumbed to threats from the Kiev government and left their work places in the evening of July 13. That could have caused serious disruptions of the region’s power supply up to power cuts. Backup teams from Krymenergo have taken over the maintenance of the substations while the National Guard provided armed protection. The subversion was averted and the risk of power cuts was eliminated," he said on Telegram.

Saldo called for an end to "efforts to hobble the return of a peaceful life."

"We will do everything to get peaceful life going anyway," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 announced the recognition of the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics. On February 24 Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. Kiev has now been fully stripped of control over the Kherson Region that is steadily coming back to peaceful life.