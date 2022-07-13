Zaporozhye regional official blames Ukrainian president for terrorist attacks

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Terrorist attacks in the Zaporozhye regions are carried out on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s orders, member of the regional military-civil administration’s main council Vladimir Rogov said on Wednesday.

"Specific terrorist attacks are carried out not only with Zelensky’s full knowldege but on his direct orders," he told the Izolenta Live YouTube channel.

According to Rogov, Zelensky "is so lost in life that he gives orders to kill civilians." "They kill or try to kill people who are working to restore peaceful life <…> and cannot threaten anyone but they pose a threat to the Zelensky regime," the official noted.

Ukraine seeks to prevent efforts to restore peaceful life in the region. Assassination attempts on several regional officials took place in the past few months, blasts occurred near the Main Office of the regional Interior Ministry, leaving three adults and a teenager wounded, as well as at a power plant in the city of Berdyansk.