Russia to monitor EU’s steps on Kaliningrad transit issue — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow will closely monitor the European Union’s steps with regard to the transit of goods to Russia’s westernmost exclave of Kaliningrad, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Wednesday.

The diplomat pointed out that Russia had been maintaining direct contact with the EU on the issue for the past four weeks.

"Undoubtedly, Russia will closely monitor the practical steps that the EU will take," the statement reads.

Zakharova noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry was carefully studying clarifications provided by the European Commission, bearing in mind the need to achieve the primary goal, that is, ensure support of all areas of life in the Kaliningrad region. "The decision to lift restrictions on the rail transit of certain goods is based on a realistic approach and common sense. However, we still have questions about this document," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted.

The European Commission published a guidance to EU member states on the transit of goods to Kaliningrad earlier on Wednesday. The document allows rail transit to the region under certain conditions. In particular, "targeted, proportionate and effective controls and other appropriate measures to prevent violation of the EU Regulations should be carried out by member states authorities.".