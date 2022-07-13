Russia expects new Serbian government to stay its course with Moscow — envoy

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia expects that the newly-formed government of Serbia will not change its approaches to bilateral relations, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Russian TV Wednesday.

"We believe that the government will be a coalition, and will probably be formed by late summer - early autumn," he said. "Perhaps, as far as the political spectrum and the nature of its approaches are concerned, it will correspond to what was before, be it the current government or the previous one. So, we expect that our connections will continue, there will be no fundamental changes in terms of approaches of the government itself."

The envoy also added that "the current government continues to work effectively under its technical mandate. And there are no disruptions, especially from the standpoint of cooperation and relations with Russia, and the implementation of the programs and agreements involving Russian-Serbian ties."

On May 31, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he hopes that the new cabinet will be formed "before the end of July."