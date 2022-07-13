Ukrainian Rada seeking to challenge goals of bringing people together — Russian MP

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The bill endorsed to Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada recognizing the sovereignty of Chechnya’s self-proclaimed republic of Ichkeria shows an extremist bias in policies used by the Kiev regime in an attempt to counter Russia's efforts to build relations with Ukrainian citizens, a senior Russian lawmaker said in Wednesday.

"The tactics and strategy of modern Ukraine is proof that they are using the ideology of extremism, terrorism and Russophobia," deputy chief of the United Russia party’s parliamentary faction Adalbi Shkhagoshev told TASS. He said the endorsed bill "was not surprising" in this light.

Shkhagoshev, who is also a member of the State Duma’s Committee on Security and Corruption Control, pointed to the decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin facilitating the procedure of obtaining Russian citizenship for all Ukrainians.

"This [decree] is proof that Russia has been seeking to build normal relations with a normal country, with Ukrainian citizens, while the authorities in Ukraine have always been trying to put something radical up against adequate moves towards bringing people closer together," the Russian lawmaker said.

Earlier, a draft law recognizing the sovereignty of Chechnya’s self-proclaimed republic of Ichkeria was published on the Rada’s website. The bill was endorsed by lawmakers Alexander Goncharenko and Musa Magomedov.