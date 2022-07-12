Ukrainian army steps up shelling of Gorlovka to divert attention from Seversk, Bakhmut

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The intensified bombardments of Gorlovka by Ukraine’s armed forces over recent weeks are due to the Ukrainian military wanting to shift attention away from combat in the direction of Seversk and Bakhmut, the mayor of Gorlovka said.

"They are attacking with such ferocity as if it’s their last time ever. I’ve been living in Donetsk for eight years, and I have been at the helm of Gorlovka for six years and I simply cannot recall such furious bombardments like in the past two-three weeks," Ivan Prikhodko told Channel One.

"It’s [their] agony. Distracting attention from the fighting in Seversk and Bakhmut, I am sure of it," he added when responding to a question as to what caused the intensified shelling.

"Yesterday, it was raining all day, an utterly heavy downpour in Gorlovka and Donetsk, so the fields were muddy. And yesterday there were attacks but not like today or on Saturday-Sunday, because it is difficult for the artillery, especially, cannons to move on muddy terrain, especially to retreat, because the artillery of the allied forces now responds immediately with return fire, a counter-artillery struggle," he concluded.