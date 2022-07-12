Official says Ukrainian drones strike Energodar, Zaporozhye nuclear plant works as usual

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye Region, on Tuesday said Ukraine used a drone to strike the liberated city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region.

Data is being collected about any casualties and damages, while the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant continues to operate as usual, he said on Telegram.

"Zelensky’s fighters struck the peaceful Energodar with a kamikaze drone. Data is being collected about any casualties and damages. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant continues to operate as usual," he said.