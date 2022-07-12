Seversk to be taken shortly with minimal losses, LPR envoy believes

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. All preconditions are currently being established at this moment to gain control over the city of Seversk, DPR, shortly with minimal losses, similarly to Lisichansk, LPR Ambassador to Moscow Rodion Miroshnik said Tuesday.

"All preconditions are being created now to take Seversk very shortly, similarly to Lisichansk, when a phenomenal operation on taking a huge city was carried out; all preconditions will be prepared now, and I do believe that Seversk will be taken as well, taken with minimal losses, minimal bloodshed on our side," Miroshnik said on Russian TV.

"Then the progress will unfold towards Slavyansk and after that, probably, towards Kramatorsk," the envoy said.

"Right now, our forces are literally a very short distance from Seversk, where the main forces migrated to," he underscored.

According to the envoy, there are territorial battalions in Seversk, "fighters, mobilized yesterday on streets of Ukrainian cities and thrown there as cannon fodder."

"The main forces that pose a real force, who are trained and can do something, are being withdrawn," he noted.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the aid request from the Donbass republics. He underscored that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, instead aiming to demilitarize and denazify the country. Russian Defense Ministry stated that Russian forces do not strike cities, instead eliminating only military infrastructure, so there is no threat to civilians.