MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Pronouncements like Polish former President Lech Walesa’s words that Russia’s population should not exceed 50 million in no way can impact Russia’s sovereignty, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"No, they cannot," he answered a corresponding question.

Walesa said earlier that the West should push for changes of Russian political system and its population should not be more than 50 million.