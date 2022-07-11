Lawmaker sees Putin’s move on citizenship for Ukrainians as answer to Project Anti-Russia

MAKHACHKALA, July 11. /TASS/. Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house, on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree that eases rules for Ukrainians to get Russian citizenship is the government’s answer to Project Anti-Russia.

"This is a worthy response of a worthy state to Project Anti-Russia. They have Project Anti-Russia, and we have easy citizenship for everyone who wants to live in Russia," she said.

She said she’s happy about the decree.

"This about about our brotherly people of Ukraine, about people who have been under the yoke of this Nazi regime for so many years. We are fellow believers, we are Slavs, we are people of the same culture, we have very similar languages," Matviyenko said.

On Monday, the Russian president signed a decree that grants all Ukrainians a right to use an eased procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship. That eased procedure earlier was available only to residents of the DPR and LPR, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions of Ukraine.