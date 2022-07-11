Kherson residents help thwart attack on regional administration head

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Kherson residents have helped thwart an assassination attempt on Head of the regional Military-Civilian Administration Vladimir Saldo, the adminstration said in a statement on Telegram.

"Thanks to the vigilance of Kherson residents, an improvised explosive device planted along a road where Head of the regional Military-Civilian Administration Vladimir Saldo’s car was expected to pass, was quickly detected and deactivated," the statement reads.

"Kherson residents who spotted the suspicious item promptly warned the Russian Armed Forces of the possibility of a terrorist attack. The bomb was deactivated by explosives experts," the administration added.

Deputy Head of the regional Military-Civilian Administration Kirill Stremousov told TASS that Saldo "continues to perform his duties."

On June 14, Saldo issued a video address, rejecting the Ukrainian media’s allegations that he had suffered wounds in an assassination attempt.