Authorities liquidate attacker who sought to kill senior official in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have eliminated an armed attacker who fired gunshots at the house of a senior official in the Melitopol District, the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration said.

According to earlier reports, an assassination attempt on Head of the Zaporozhye Region’s Melitopol District Andrey Siguta occurred in the early hours of Monday morning. The official did not get hurt.

"A saboteur fired gunshots at the official’s house and then tried to escape into a forest near Melitopol. As a result of the measures undertaken the perpetrator was identified. He put up armed resistance during his arrest and suffered fatal wounds from return fire," member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civil administration Vladimir Rogov wrote on Telegram.

He specified that investigative activities were in progress to establish the circumstances of the crime, in addition to detecting and detaining the terrorist’s accomplices. Rogov also said that Siguta was working as usual despite the incident.