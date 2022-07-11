Key Russian MP hits back at ex-Polish president’s remarks

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. LDPR leader and Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky on Monday excoriated remarks by ex-Polish president Lech Walesa calling for "an uprising" by citizens of Russia. The legislator fired back at the West and its allies, urging them not to hold their breath for a "bloody coup" in Russia, since Europeans are more likely to stage an uprising over their anger with the incompetent anti-Russian policy of their governments.

"He [Walesa - TASS] immediately gives license to the US, Europe and NATO to ‘expand their sphere of influence’ since they allegedly are on the ‘democratic’ track. We remember all too well how they imposed this sort of ‘democracy’ in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan or in Ukraine as well. With weapons and by staging bloody coups. Don’t hold your breath for the same in Russia. They will respond both to the ex-Polish president and to his Western overlords," the legislator wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, Walesa made these remarks "not displaying particularly great intelligence." "Warsaw, apparently, dreams of weakening Russia following the model of the breakup of the USSR or the dismemberment of Yugoslavia. Where would you find the strength to do so? This is complete schizophrenic nonsense," the lawmaker emphasized.

He added that an uprising can be fired up by "frozen citizens in Warsaw, in Brussels" or other European cities when fuel prices this winter "will go through the roof over the incompetent Russia policy of these Walesas." "So, take care of your own problems," the politician concluded.