Lithuania does not introduce new transit restrictions — Kaliningrad Governor

KALININGRAD, July 11. /TASS/. Lithuania has not introduced new restrictions of Russian goods transit and implementation of the next phase of earlier sanctions has started, the Governor of the Kaliningrad Region said on Monday.

"I read Lithuania expanded the sanction list for the transit to the Kaliningrad Region. This is not so. Sanctions approved by the European Commission are stepwise. They were approved as early as in March and merely the next phase of their coming into effect for different goods has now started," Anton Alikhanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Restrictions on petroleum products will come into force in December," the Governor said. The position of regional authorities is that transit restrictions should not apply to the region, he added.

Lithuania earlier introduced restrictions of rail and motor transit of goods to the Kaliningrad Region of Russia.