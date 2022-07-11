Ban on goods traffic to Baltic States allows loading Russian ports — Governor

KALININGRAD, July 11. /TASS/. The complete ban on goods traffic from Baltic States as a tit-for-tat measure for the restrictions of transit to Kaliningrad will make it possible to load Russian ports, Governor of the Kaliningrad Region said on Monday.

"We suggest a complete ban on movement of goods (including transit from third countries) between three Baltic States and Russia (with the exception for the Kaliningrad Region) as a tit-for-tat measure. This will enable to load sea carriers and bring business to Kaliningrad ports, which took a big hit from EU restrictions," Anton Alikhanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The region insists on complete cancellation of restrictions introduced by Lithuania, the Governor noted. "We insist that restrictions do not apply to transit to the Kaliningrad Region as a matter of principle. We look forward to efforts of our Foreign Ministry," Alikhanov added.