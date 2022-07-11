DPR head doubts Mariupol can be completely restored by September

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Mariupol won’t be revamped completely by September given the scale of the city‘s destruction, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Monday.

"Considering the scale of destruction in Mariupol, unfortunately, it won’t be possible to do everything by September. However, very serious work has already been conducted," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The Donetsk leader said that energy supplies had been completely restored to the Mariupol seaport. According to him, soon the port will become an important trade hub for export and import.

"Currently, a military construction company is working. The construction of a completely new neighborhood is underway. In addition to apartments, the social sphere will be developed there. By the first of September, plans are in store to have 1,011 apartments ready in the new neighborhood. The next stage is scheduled to be completed as early as October 1," he added.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the DPR’s government Evgeny Solntsev said that Mariupol’s main facilities should be restored by September 1.