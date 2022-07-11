Kamchatka governor reprimands his environment minister for rude remarks about tourists

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, July 11. /TASS/. Kamchatka’s environment minister, Alexey Kumarkov, has been reprimanded by his boss for a derogatory remark about low-cost tourist arrivals in Russia’s Far Eastern region.

"A decision was made after an internal review to issue a severe reprimand to Alexey Kumarkov, the minister for natural resources and ecology of the Kamchatka Territory, for an impolite comment about citizens on social media," Vladimir Solodov, the Kamchatka governor, said at a meeting on Monday, adding that this should serve as a final warning. In a Telegram post earlier, he described his minister’s remark as "overtly thuggish."

Kumarkov had given a harsh comment on a remark by Olga Sanayeva, vice president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, who said tourists can afford a flight to Kamchatka as well as accommodation and food there for as little as 45,000 rubles ($714). In his comment, the minister questioned the benefit "a locust swarm of brokes buying package tours" would bring to the region’s economy and nature.