MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The conflict on Ukraine’s territory is geared to weaken Russia, speaker of the Russian State Duma, or lower parliament house, said on Sunday.

"As for the conflict on Ukraine’s territory, obviously, its goal is to weaken Russia," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program aired on the Duma TV channel.

He recalled history "when the world’s first economy was losing its position" during conflicts, "especially along the perimeter of the influence of the empire, which was losing its dominating position." "We know that after World War II, the leadership positions went over from Great Britain to the United States. Naturally, it was linked with the war," he added.