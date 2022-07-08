Attempts to ‘cancel Russia’ doomed to failure in Serbia, other countries – embassy

BELGRADE, July 8. /TASS/. The attempts to "cancel Russia" are futile both in Serbia and in other countries, the Russian embassy to Serbia said in a statement, made available to TASS on Friday.

The statement was published in response to the dismissal of the dean of a Serbian university for academic cooperation with Russia.

"We are unpleasantly surprised by the information about the circumstances behind the dismissal of Dr. Branislav Ristivojevic, dean and professor of the law department at the university in Novi Sad, on July 7, 2022. According to some public comments, the reason for Ristivojevic’s removal was that he had arranged meetings between the students of the department and employees of the Russian embassy in Belgrade, who are in charge of bilateral cultural ties," the statement says.

"We are convinced that the attempts to ‘cancel Russia’ are doomed to failure both in fraternal Serbia and in all other countries. Russia’s embassy in Belgrade will remain open to equal cooperation with Serbian educational institutions," the statement reads.

The embassy views the attacks on Mr. Ristivojevic as a provocation.

"The accusations against Mr. Ristivojevic cannot be dubbed other than as a malicious provocation. Not only does the situation run contrary to the logic of the mutually beneficial strategic partnership between Russia and Serbia, but also to common sense. We hope that justice will prevail," the statement says.

Earlier, the council of the law department at the Novi Sad university ruled to dismiss the dean of the department, Branislav Ristivojevic. The reason for Ristivojevic’s sacking was his support for academic cooperation with Russian universities. According to him, he let the students "go to the Russian embassy to ask about scholarships."

Serbia has not officially imposed sanctions against Russia. President Aleksandar Vucic has reiterated that Serbia will not give in to anti-Russian hysteria and will not cut Russian writers and scholars out of its educational curricula.