Cross-border aid mechanism in Syria buried by West — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. Western countries have buried the mechanism for cross-border aid to Syria by voting against Russia’s draft resolution envisaging a six-month extension of this mechanism, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"Those who did not support our draft have demonstrated their real attitude to the needs and hopes of Syrians. <…> You proved that today having buried the cross-border aid mechanism for good," Polyansky said at a Security Council meeting.

"I don’t think that anyone in Syria would suffer from that, whatever you might say. You still have possibilities to supply terrorists entrenched in Idlib," he said.

"You had a choice and you have made it. Now, this page has been turned over once and for all," he stressed.