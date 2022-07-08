Russia vows to keep promoting unifying agenda, says Lavrov

DENPASAR /Indonesia/, July 8. /TASS/. Russia will continue to promote a unifying agenda and Moscow is taking note of the current demand for a constructive partnership, according to the main points of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s speech at a plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The key theses of his Friday speech were distributed among the reporters accompanying the Russian minister on his visit.

"Russia will consistently contribute to building up cooperation based not on ‘muscle-flexing’ but on a calculated balance of interests, respect for cultural and civilizational diversity, and the right of peoples to determine their destiny on their own. We will be promoting a unifying agenda. The logic of ‘rivalry between powers’ based on the principle of ‘those not with us are against us’ is futile," the abstracts say.

In his address to the session, the minister pointed out that "sovereign states’ constructive partnership is in more demand now than ever before."

The main theses point out that "new types of associations based on true equality - BRICS, the SCO and EAEU, which do not have those leading or those led, may serve as an example."

"The G20 potential is huge as long as all its participants work honestly within its negotiated mandate, as they did, for instance, in drawing up response measures to the US financial crisis in 2008. Then everyone was trying to help the global economy, rather than pursue vested interests," they say.

Lavrov pointed out that this spirit of the G20’s initial mission is embedded in the motto of Indonesia’s presidency, ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger.’ The Russian foreign minister focused on the importance of putting it into practice.

According to the themes, Lavrov emphasized that the G20 was in huge demand as a forum that would negotiate solutions for economic growth and sustainable development, undoubtedly relying on the UN’s central role and the fundamentals of its Charter, including respect for the sovereign equality of states.