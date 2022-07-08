Putin sets task of building modern domestic fishing vessels

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The upgrade of the national fishing fleet is among strategic priorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"One of our key, strategic priorities is to renew the fishing fleet, construct modern, well-equipped, reliable vessels for fishing companies, meeting high environmental standards, capable to catch carefully, without the damage to ecosystems, to the wealth we must pass to future generations," the head of state said.

It is no less important to stimulate the further inflow of investments to the fishing segment, construct and upgrade processing plants, and improve all the accompanying transportation and logistical, utilities and social infrastructure, the Russian leader added.