Strengthening military blocs to lead to split in int’l community — Chinese top diplomat

BEIJING, July 8. /TASS/. Further strengthening military blocs will only lead to a split in the international community and the diminution of security, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

"If we put the security of our country above the security of other states and strengthen military alliances, it may only lead to a split in the international community and impair security instead," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying at a Group of Twenty ministerial meeting in Indonesia.

"It is necessary to pay attention to the security of others, to defend common security. One’s own security can be ensured only this way," he said.

The meeting of the G20 top diplomats is being held on Indonesia’s Bali on July 7-8.

Protocols on Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO were signed on July 5. The two countries will join the alliance after these protocols are ratified by all of NATO’s 30 members.