Putin underscores fishing sector contribution to Russia’s food security

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The fishing sector is among critical industries and makes its contribution to provision of national food security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Currently, the fishing sector on the whole is definitely among critical, key industries, makes a significant contribution to socioeconomic development of many Russian regions, support of national food security," the head of state said via a video link at the colors ceremony for new fishing vessels.

The President underscored "good results in terms of aquatic bioresources production volumes" and growing deliveries to international markets.