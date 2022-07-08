Russian troops’ withdrawal from southern Ukraine to entail provocations — Russian diplomat

LONDON, July 8. /TASS/. A possible withdrawal of Russian forces from southern Ukraine would entail another spiral of violence in the region, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom said on Friday.

"We are going to liberate all of the Donbass," he said in an interview with Reuters. "Of course, it is difficult to predict the withdrawal of our forces from the southern part of Ukraine because we have already

experience that after withdrawal, provocations start and all the people are being shot and all that."

According to Kelin, sooner of later Kiev will have to decide whether to reach a peace agreement with Russia or "continue slipping down this hill" to ruin.

Touching on the topic of Western arms supplies to Ukraine, the Russian ambassador warned about Russia’s inevitable response in case of escalation. "If the flow of weapons is organized in such a way that it endangers our strategic situation, our defense, we will have to take serious measures against that," he stressed.

He also said that the British authorities demonstrate little interest to the fate of British nationals who were taken prisoner in Donbass. In his words, there have been no mediation or release requests.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the United States, the United Kingdom and a number of other states imposed large-scale anti-Russian sanctions and intensified weapons supplies to Ukraine.