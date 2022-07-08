Russia shows commitment to delivering cheap energy products at G20 meeting — Lavrov

DENPASAR, July 8. /TASS/. Russia shows it’s ready to honor all its commitments for the delivery of cheap energy products, oil and natural gas at a meeting of G20 foreign ministers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We showed that we are ready to honor all the commitments of the Russian Federation for the delivery of cheap and affordable energy resources, hydrocarbons, oil and natural gas," Lavrov said after a meeting of G20 top diplomats.

At the same time, the United States is trying to force the whole world, including Europe, to abandon cheaper energy sources and switch to more expensive ones, Lavrov said. As the minister noted, Russia is ready to fulfill all its obligations on the supply of cheap energy.

"Although the United States is actively opposing this, forcing Europe and the rest of the world to abandon these available energy sources and switch to much more expensive resources," Lavrov said.