Moscow says no discussions whatsoever with Canada on `illegitimate’ sanctions

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Moscow is not discussing any aspects of the what it calls illegitimate sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Friday.

"We are not discussing any aspects related to the sanctions. The sanctions are illegitimate, and are in gross violation of international law," the Russian diplomat said.

Commenting on the situation with the Nord Stream turbine sent for repairs to Canada, Ryabkov said: "If the item is returned, then it will be used. Otherwise, we will proceed from the fact that the utter lawlessness [of the sanctions pressure on Russia] is becoming extreme, <...> while the people involved in it are blinded with hatred of Russia."

Gazprom was forced to reduce natural gas supplies over the Nord Stream pipeline lower than planned due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from repair by Siemens and malfunctions in technical engines, the Russian gas holding said on June 14. Siemens Energy said one of the gas turbines cannot be returned to Germany from Montreal due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia. As a result, gas throughput over the Nord Stream has been constrained to 40% of maximum capacity.