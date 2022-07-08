Russia’s top diplomat slams some countries’ attempts to undermine multilateral formats

DENPASAR /Indonesia/, July 8. /TASS/. Russia stands against some countries’ attempts to undermine the work of multilateral formats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"I appreciate the positions of most Asian, Latin American and African countries. Whoever may think something about any of us, we must not undermine multilateral formats," Russia’s top diplomat said at a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco Franca held on the sidelines of an encounter of G20 foreign ministers.

Russia’s top diplomat met earlier on Friday with his India’s counterpart. He is also set to hold meetings with his Indonesian and Argentinean counteracts later in the day.