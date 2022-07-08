LPR citizens returning from Ukraine to undergo anti-terrorism checks — ministry

LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. Law enforcement and security agencies of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) will conduct anti-terrorism checks for citizens returning home from Ukraine, LPR Deputy Interior Minister Vitaly Kiselyov has told TASS.

"Recruited terrorists may be among civilians [returning from Ukraine]," he said. "Those could be sleeper agents. <…> Maybe some sort of a spy ring is still active."

In his words, caches of weapons and explosives may still remain on the republic’s territory.

"We are now in charge of a difficult territory, and we need to keep combing this territory and conduct checks," Kiselyov said.

Earlier, the LPR official told the Rossiya-24 television channel that even though Ukrainian troops had fled from Lisichansk, they left behind a spy network that may involve underage people.

On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported about full liberation of the LPR to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian and LPR forces have established control over Lisichansk - the last major city in the republic remaining in control of Ukrainian militants. Earlier on June 25, the joint forces liberated adjacent Severodonetsk.